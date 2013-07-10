The Pore Clarifying System is a non-invasive yet highly effective procedure for addressing acne. Get dramatic results in as little as 7 days.

HOW IT WORKS:

A newly patented technology, the pore clarifying treatment penetrates the skin's surface, opening blocked pores, flushing away impurities, while infusing pores with Salicylic Acid to speed the healing process--all in one fast, painless step. Keeping pores clear of debris like dead skin cells, the Pore Clarifying Handpiece reduces pore blockage and prevents breakouts.