The Pore Clarifying System is a non-invasive yet highly effective procedure for addressing acne. Get dramatic results in as little as 7 days.
HOW IT WORKS:
A newly patented technology, the pore clarifying treatment penetrates the skin's surface, opening blocked pores, flushing away impurities, while infusing pores with Salicylic Acid to speed the healing process--all in one fast, painless step. Keeping pores clear of debris like dead skin cells, the Pore Clarifying Handpiece reduces pore blockage and prevents breakouts.
