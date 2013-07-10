Nobody wants wrinkles or sagging skin. eMatrix is ideal for patients wishing to correct mild or moderate wrinkles or discoloration. Sublative Rejuvenation creates smoother, more elastic skin for a younger looking you without the downtime of a traditional facelift. The eMatrix is safe for use on virtually all skin tones, it effectively targets common skin concerns while eliminating apprehensions about cost, pain, downtime and side effects.



The eMatrix™ system is a unique treatment that goes beyond fractional methods for skin resurfacing. The eMatrix device uses a non-laser, non-light-based method to effectively rejuvenate skin deep beneath the surface. This technique is called Sublative Rejuvenation, and is the key to healing and rejuvenating skin.



Sublative Rejuvenation uses fractionated bi-polar radio frequency to penetrate through the skin--sending more energy beneath the surface of the skin to really maximize collagen production--while keeping the top layer of the skin intact. This is an important factor in why it's safe for all skin types.



How does eMatrix work?



eMatrix is a multi-treatment system that varies based on personal needs and results. Typically, patients receive three treatments four to six weeks apart, if needed. Results appear as early as the first treatment and continue to improve for a year afterward. Since RF stimulates collagen production, results can be long-lasting. In order to maintain optimal appearance, it is recommended that patients receive eMatrix upkeep after one year. The actual time required for the procedure ranges from 10-20 minutes, and patients can resume their normal activities quickly thereafter. In addition, eMatrix's patented ergonomic applicator and deep penetrating RF technology makes it safe for all skin types.









