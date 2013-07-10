Spider veins, technically know as telangiectasias, are those tiny purple and red blood vessels found most commonly on the thighs or lower legs of women and men. Your spider veins can be eliminated permanently through GentleYAG laser treatment. This treatment may eliminate invasive surgical procedures.

Determination for the GentleYAG Laser treatment depends on the size, location, and depth of the veins, the color, and sensitivity of your skin. Allow up to three months to get clearance. Men or women of any age will be good candidates. But most spider veins do not appear until they reach their 40s. Spider vein management can enhance your appearance and self confidence.



This laser also treats:



Skin Rejuvenation

Skin Tightening

Facial Veins