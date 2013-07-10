VBeam Perfecta

The Candela VBeam Laser - the "Gold Standard" for the treatment of many vascular skin conditions such as facial veins, rosacea, angiomas, warts, port wine stain birthmarks, scars, stretch marks...Candela VBeam laser therapy is gentle enough for use on infants as young as a few weeks old, yet powerful enough to treat most adult skin problems.



~ Telangiectasias - commonly known as facial spider veins or broken blood vessels.

~ Rosacea (red face) - affecting the skin of the face around the nose, chin, and cheeks causing a blush or sunburned look.

~ Angiomas - small red spots which may be slightly raised or just beneath the surface of the skin.

~ Port Wine Stain Birthmarks - vascular lesions that grow rapidly after birth and may impair the function of another organ.

~ Warts - small benign growths in the skin that usually appear on the hands or feet.

~ Scars - red raised scars that are often caused by surgery, trauma, or burns.

~ Stretch Marks - frequently appearing after pregnancy over the stomach, thighs, buttocks, and lower back.



