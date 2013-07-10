The Candela SmoothBeam is a revolutionary laser system that not only treats acne, but can also help prevent it. The SmoothBeam actually treats the sebaceous gland, which is one of the root causes of acne. It is approved by the FDA for acne treatments and has proven to be one of the most effective methods to help patients achieve smoother skin and also reduce wrinkles. The treatment of acne is one of the fastest growing segments in the cosmetic industry, and the SmoothBeam is a big part of the reason why. Many magazine articles and TV news program have mentioned the SmoothBeam by name as a top choice for acne treatment, so patients will look for it by name.



This laser is also effective in treating:



Wrinkle Reduction

Skin Rejuvenation