Candela Alex Trivantage Laser

"The demand for tattoos has never been greater, and neither has the demand to remove them." Tattoos do not have to last a lifetime. Candela Alex Trivantage is the ultimate tattoo laser removal solution for tattoos of all colors. Most tattoos require multiple treatments for removal. Each session removes more color and produces additional improvement until the pigment has significantly faded and is completely removed. Patients with previously treated tattoos may be candidates for the Candela systems. Tattoos or pigmented lesions that have not been effectively removed by other treatments may respond well to Candela laser therapy, providing prior treatment did not cause excessive scarring or skin damage.



This laser is also useful in the treatment of:



~Benign pigmented lesions

~Freckles, sun & age spots

~Birthmarks

~Nevus of Ota/Ito

~Café au Lait

~Scars