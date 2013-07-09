Sulphur PD announces arrests from July 3-8

The following is a news release from the Sulphur Police Department:

The Sulphur Police Department has reported that from July 3-8, officers of the department investigated nine traffic accidents reporting one injury and issued twenty traffic citations.

Officers also responded to several other incidents resulting in three arrests:

Mark Anthony Payne, a Black Male, 30, of Lake Charles, was arrested and booked into the Sulphur City Jail for disturbing the peace by public intoxication.

Ebony Renee Stewart, a White Male, 20, of Duson, La., was arrested and booked into the Sulphur City Jail for possession of marijuana.

Ruben Timothy McPayne, a White Male, 39, of Sulphur, was arrested and booked into the Sulphur City Jail for disturbing the peace by public intoxication.

If you have any information concerning these crimes or any other criminal acts, please call 337-527-4550, or Crime Stoppers 337-439-2222. You may remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.