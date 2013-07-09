Louisiana Traveler - Toledo Bend - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana Traveler - Toledo Bend

On a recent July morning, an unusual cool front moved through, making it bearable for fishing guide Joe Joslin of Deridder. His client, Fort Polk soldier Troy O'Rourke, has been fishing with Joe before and listens to any help he can get.

"I threw it out and let it fall. All I did was just pull it very slowly about a foot," instructed Joslin. "I stopped it. When I stopped it, that's when he took it."

"He's an expert on them and just what's he's taught me on those techniques has increased my fishing quite a bit," said O'Rourke.

One thing Joe likes to share with his clients is something called a drop shot. The method uses an artificial worm with a lead weight about six inches below it. It's his secret to catching fish. Troy is a military veteran, serving five tours of duty in Iraq. He finds fishing to be the ultimate in relaxation.

‘I just think it's peaceful," said O'Rourke. "It's challenging. Just having that quiet time to yourself. Also, I just think tricking that fish to take that bait is just a challenge and that's enjoyable."

"I have clients that really have problems making a ten foot cast," said Joslin.  "Then I have clients who are pros. Most of my clients are right in between. Most of them are just people who love to be on the lake. Love to catch fish."

Although it was a slow day, mainly due to the cool air, Troy still left the lake with a good sized Bass.  He says he'll be back again soon.

For more information on Joe Goslin's guide service, go to http://www.joejoslinoutdoors.com.  For information on Toledo Bend, go to http://www.louisianatravel.com/toledo-bend

 

Copyright 2013  KPLC. All rights reserved.

