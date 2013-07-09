Arrest made in armed robbery of a bank

The following is a news release from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Monday, July 8, 2013, at 11:36 p.m. St. Mary Parish Sheriff's detectives arrested 22-year-old Torrell Wayne Tillman and charged him with armed robbery.

According to authorities, on Saturday, July 6, 2013, at approximately 8:40 a.m. Tillman entered Teche Federal Bank on Southeast Blvd. in Bayou Vista. He claimed he was carrying an explosive device. He then proceeded to demand money from the teller and left the bank with approximately $2,400 in cash.

Following an investigation, detectives developed Tillman as the suspect in the bank robbery. A warrant for his arrest was secured on July 8.

Detectives located Tillman at his residence at in Bayou Vista. Tillman was transported to the parish jail for booking and incarceration.

No bond has yet been set. The investigation is ongoing.