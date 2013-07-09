Plea deal in child molestation case

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A child molestation case that dates back six years has been settled with a plea deal. We'll tell you what happened in a Lake Charles courtroom.

The crash landing of that Asiana Airlines flight in San Francisco has many folks wondering about air travel safety. But we'll show you how many of those passengers may owe their survival to some very important safety protocols.

Also today, while lots of folks are planning a trip to the beach this summer, some are looking for an opportunity to explore the world. But before planning your next adventure, you'll need to some research and make sure your trip is a safe one. We'll explain how to do it.

Plus, bullying is a hot topic these days, but students at one high school are creating a trend that's bringing out the best in everyone.

In weather, Ben tells me rain chances remain low today, but the humidity levels and the temperatures will be running high. How long will this summertime weather pattern stick around? Check out Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answers. He'll also update the situation with Tropical Storm Chantal. You can read more about that HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!