Award winning recording artist to appear at Calcasieu Parish libraries

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:

As various Calcasieu Parish libraries wrap up their 2013 Summer Reading Program activities, Judy Caplan Ginsburgh, an award winning recording artist and educator, will be bringing her interactive and educational program to the following branches on the following dates:

July 15 at 10 a.m. at the Sulphur Regional Library, located at 1160 Cypress Street. For more information, call 721-7141.

July 15 at 2 p.m. at the DeQuincy Library, located at 102 W. Harrison St. For more information, call 721-7087.

July 16 at 10 a.m. at Central Library, located at 301 W. Claude Street. For more information, call 721-7117.

July 16 at 2 p.m. at Carnegie Memorial Library, located at 411 Pujo Street. For more information, call 721-7084.

July 17 at 10 a.m. at Moss Bluff Library, located at 261 Parish Road. For more information, call 721-7128.

July 17 at 12:30 p.m. at Iowa Library, located at 107 E. 1st Street. For more information, call 721-7101.

July 17 at 3 p.m. at Epps Memorial Library, located at 1320 N. Simmons St. For more information, call 721-7090.

July 18 at 10 a.m. at Fontenot Memorial Library, located at 1402 Center Street. For more information, call 721-7095.

July 18 at 2 p.m. at Starks Library, located at 113 S. Hwy. 109 For more information, call 721-7107.

July 19 at 10 a.m. at Westlake Library, located at 937 Mulberry Street. For more information, call 721-7113.

July 19 at 12:30 p.m. at Hayes Library, located 7709 Perier Street. For more information, call 721-7098

All programs associated with the library are free of charge and open to the public. More information on this, and other library programs can be found on the library webpage at www.calcasieulibrary.org. You can also download the free library mobile app by searching for "Calcasieu Library" in the app store on your device.

For artist information, visit Judy's website at www.judymusic.com.