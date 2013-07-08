One dead in Jefferson Davis Parish crash near Welsh

One man is dead following a crash that occurred at about 6:05 a.m. on Monday, July 8, on Interstate 10 east of Louisiana Highway 99 in Jefferson Davis Parish.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to the incident, a two-vehicle crash.



According to preliminary investigations, "A 2003 Honda Accord, driven by 19-year-old Daven Henderson of Welsh, was traveling east on Interstate 10 when it drove though the median and entered the westbound lanes where it began to overturn. While it was overturning, the Honda struck the hood of a 2010 Toyota Corolla, driven 47-year-old Quinton Richard of Morse, that was traveling west on Interstate 10," a news release from the LSP states.



Henderson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner's Office. Richard was restrained and did not report any injuries.



Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis, and the crash remains under investigation.



