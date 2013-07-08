CPSO arrests seven on drug charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO arrests seven on drug charges

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Thursday, July 4, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a mobile home at 2700 block of Balfour Street in Sulphur, in reference to a report of several suspicious people trespassing on the property and of possible drug activity.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a pill bottle in the driveway of the home, which contained several prescription pills, on the ground.

At the residence were Christopher M. Kelly, 35, the owner of the mobile home; Michael D. Landry, 34; Dillon A. Smith, 26; Brent A. Touchet, 35, all of Sulphur; Crystal A. Kopycinsky, 34, of La Port, Texas; Trent A. Core, 29, of Duson, and Taylor B. Landry, 20, of Hackberry.           

Deputies received consent from Kopycinsky to search her car and recovered methamphetamine, marijuana, and a Xanax pill from inside the car.

After receiving consent from Touchet, deputies conducted a search of his truck and recovered marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, a wallet containing the ID of Michael Landry, as well as approximately 3 grams of methamphetamine concealed inside the wallet.

After further investigation, Detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) were called out and obtained a search warrant to search a second truck, driven by Smith, as well as the mobile home. During a search of the truck, detectives recovered 2 syringes, a clear plastic bag and a cut drinking straw, both containing residue of methamphetamine, numerous unused small plastic baggies, 3 digital postal scales, and a marijuana joint.

Detectives searched the mobile home and recovered approximately 5.5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of approximately $17,000.

Michael Landry was charged with possession of CDS II (meth); possession of marijuana; possession of CDS III (soma); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession with intent to distribute CDS II (meth).  He was released on a $5,000 bond set by Judge Wilford Carter. 

Kopycinsky was charged with possession of CDS II (meth); and possession of CDS III (soma); and released on a $2,000 bond set by Judge Carter. 

Smith was charged with possession of CDS II (meth); possession of CDS III (soma); and possession of marijuana. Judge Carter set his bond at $10,000. 

Core was charged with possession of CDS III (soma) and released on a $1,500 bond set by Judge Carter. 

Taylor Landry was charged with possession of CDS (meth); possession of CDS III (soma); possession of marijuana. She was also charged with introduction of contraband into a penal institution after deputies discovered marijuana and crystal methamphetamine on her person while being booked in. Judge Carter set her bond at $5,000. 

Touchet was charged with possession of CDS III (soma) and released on a $1,000 bond set by Judge Carter. 

Kelly was charged with possession of CDS III (soma); and distribution of CDS II (meth).  Judge Carter set his bond at $10,000.

