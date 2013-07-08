LSP investigate 5 fatal crashes over Independence Day weekend

The Louisiana State Police investigated five fatal crashes that resulted in a total six deaths this past weekend, according to a news release from the agency.

Troop D in the Houma area investigated two fatal crashes that resulted in two deaths. Troop E in Alexandria investigated one crash resulting in one death. Troop F in Monroe investigated one crash resulting in one death, and Troop I in Lafayette investigated one crash resulting in two deaths.



Three of the deceased were not wearing seat belts, and at least one of the crashes is suspected to have involved impairment.



There were no fatal crashes handled by the LSP in the Lake Charles area during the Independence Day weekend.

To report suspected impaired drivers or unsafe roadway conditions, dial *LSP (*577) from your cellular phone to reach the State Police office closest to you.



