How safe is your mobile device on vacation?

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Three people are in jail today after colliding with another vehicle while trying to run from police on Sunday.

Speaking of arrests, an unusual prostitution case nets three men and points specifically to what they were wearing. Read more HERE.

South Korea's government says inspectors will be checking out engines and landing equipment on all Boeing 777 planes owned by Asiana and Korean Air. An Asiana Airlines 777 crashed on landing in San Francisco over the weekend, killing two passengers. Investigators say the plane was traveling "significantly below" the target speed during its landing approach.

Meanwhile, in Quebec, hazardous conditions are getting in the way of firefighters' efforts to search for some 40 people still missing after the explosion of a runaway oil tanker train. Police say it was too to dangerous to search overnight.

Also today, a groom-to-be wants the ultimate unique wedding. So – he's building a pirate ship for the big day! However, will this dream of a wedding on a ship get shot down? Find out at noon.

Plus, lots of folks are planning a summer vacation, but despite the desire to get away from it all, many of us want to stay connected. We'll tell you how to protect your mobile devices from getting hacked on vacation.

In weather, Ben tells me rain chances return today due to a very moist, tropical air mass remaining in place. Couple that with daytime heating and you get showers and storms. Will there be more rain as the week progresses? And what about Tropical Storm Chantal? Get all the answers during Ben's live, local forecast at noon. You can also access weather info 24/7 HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great Monday!