St. Mary Parish Bank robbery suspect caught on camera - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

St. Mary Parish Bank robbery suspect caught on camera

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery that happened on Friday, July 6.

According to officials, the suspect walked into the Teche Federal Bank on Southeast Blvd. in Bayou Vista around 8:40 a.m. claiming to have an explosive device and demanded money from the teller.

The teller complied with the suspect's demands. The suspect then left the bank with approximately $2,400 and fled on foot down Arlington Street.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect, who was captured on video surveillance.

If anyone has information regarding the crime, please contact the SMPSO at 985-384-1622 or 337-828-1960.

