Campers react to revised state park fees - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Campers react to revised state park fees

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

Visitors this summer will pay more to enjoy Louisiana's parks.

Now its two-dollars more to rent a campsite and the daily entrance fee went up a dollar.

Historic sites at Louisiana parks have also increased.

Campers at Sam Houston Jones State Park come from all over, but they seem more like neighbors.

"I mean you go out and you meet everybody," said camper Randy Williams.

The close knit group is backing up its parks.

"It's a family oriented place and I think it's a positive," said camper Aimee Miller.

Aimee Miller is talking about the change in entry fees.

The increased prices are to update current facilities, add new facilities and improve parts of the parks.

Randy Williams has called this park his second home since he was a boy.

"It needs to be updated," said Williams.

Williams said he'd like to see more campgrounds at Sam Houston State Park and more modern conveniences.

"A lot of the spots don't have sewers, but just water and electricity," said Williams.

According to campers, the fee increase seems worth the money and the memories.

"I mean you know there are good people to meet out here," said Williams.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

 

