What's lined up for SWLA this week?

here's a lot going on in and around Southwest Louisiana this week.

Here are your highlights:



Lake Charles:

2013 Liquid Society concert series: Thursdays through August 29 by the pool at L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles. Concerts begin at 8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Concerts are scheduled to end around 11 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $20 per show. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Business Center or Legends at L'Auberge. Event location is subject to change and/or cancellation due to inclement weather. The lineup is as follows: Summerland Tour featuring Everclear, Live, Filter and Sponge on July 11, Purple Reign (a Prince tribute band) on July 18, 311 on July 25, TBA on August 1, Buckcherry on August 8, Big Night Out Tour featuring Fuel, Hoobastank, Lit and Alien Ant Farm on August 15, TBA on August 22 and The Cult on August 29. For more information, click HERE.

Louisiana Rural Water Association Convention: July 8-12 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The conference is geared toward all personnel involved in the water and wastewater industry for the state of Louisiana. Classes will be held July 8-11 with a welcome ceremony on July 9 and an awards ceremony on July 10. Convention guests will include Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach, Lieutenant Governor Jay Dardenne, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry Mike Strain and Louisiana Senator Gerald Long. For more information, click HERE.

Foundation Design Juried Exhibition: July 8–Aug. 30 in the Abercrombie Gallery of the Shearman Fine Arts Center at McNeese State University. A public reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. on July 11 in the gallery. The McNeese Department of Visual Arts will host the event. The exhibition will feature student work from Basic Design and Art and the Computer classes. Abercrombie Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the McNeese Department of Visual Arts at 337-475-5060.

Soap carving: July 10 at 2 p.m. at Central Library, located at 301 W. Claude St. in Lake Charles. Teens will use various templates to carve creations into bars of soap. Please bring your own bar of soap or try one of ours. Registration is required. For more information, contact the library at 721-7116.

Mad Hatter Science Program: July 11 at the Children's Museum, located at 327 Broad St. in downtown Lake Charles. Children will explore Science at the beach with wave motion and learn why we should wear sunglasses. Children will make their own "wave in a bottle." Class begins at 11 a.m. and is limited to 20 children. For more information, call 337-433-9420 or visit www.swlakids.org.

Internet Basics: July 11 at 1 p.m. at Central Library, located at 301 W. Claude St. in Lake Charles. Adults will cover Internet basics including searching and safety with hands on practice. Registration is required. For more information, contact the library at 721-7116.

Pets from Petco: July 11 at 2 p.m. at Central Library, located at 301 W. Claude St. in Lake Charles. Mr. Ed from Petco will enlighten attendees on various animals and their pet care. For more information, contact the library at 721-7116.

Summer film series: Thursdays from July 11 to August 8 at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum, located at 204 W Sallier St. in Lake Charles. Each session will feature a different film, followed by a Q & A session. Popcorn will be provided free of charge, and refreshments will be purchase. The film schedule is as follows: July 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" with Q & A by Hooper Nichols, July 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. "The Producers" with Q & A by Susan Reed, July 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. TBA with Q & A by Bill Shearman, August 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. "Z" with Q & A by Reed Mendelson, August 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. "The Straight Story" with Q & A by Jim Serra.

25th Annual Miss Cajun Music Queens' Pageant: July 13 at the Lake Charles Civic Center, located at 900 Lakeshore Drive in Lake Charles. The contest will include 10 age divisions. For more information, visit http://www.cfmalakecharles.org/.

Madmen Across the Water, an Elton John tribute band: July 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the James E. Sudduth Coliseum in the Lake Charles Civic Center, located at 900 Lakeshore Drive. This concert is being held as part of the Lake Charles Symphony's Summer Pops series. Admission is $40 for table seats, $20 for regular risers and $25 for premium risers. For more information, call 337-433-1611 or email info@lcsymphony.com or visit http://www.lcsymphony.com/ .

13th Annual Chew's Multicultural Hair Expo: July 13-15 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The expo will include exhibition booths, presentations, demonstrations and classes. The expo will kick off with a meet and greet event on July 13 at 9 p.m. at the Foundation House, located at 720 Enterprise Blvd. On July 14, church services will be presented by the Rev. Braylon Harris at 10 a.m. inside the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall. The Hair Battle on the Lake will take place July 14 at 7 p.m. inside the Buccaneer Room of the Civic Center. For a complete schedule of events, click HERE.

Homebuyers and Homeowners Financial Educational Classes: July 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Allen P. August Annex Building, located at 2000 Moeling St. in Lake Charles, and July 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at Lowe's, located at 2800 Derek Drive in Lake Charles. The Calcasieu Parish Housing Counseling Agency is offering the classes, which will focus on credit, budget and finances. Residents can register online at www.cppj.net/housingcounseling. The registration deadline for July classes is July 8. For more information, contact the Housing Department at 337-721-4030.

Crowley, La.

"Twilight Bayou": July 11-13 at 7 p.m. and July 14 at 2 p.m. at the Historic Rice Theater, located at 323 N. Parkerson Ave. in Crowley, La. The Acadia Players Community Theater will perform. For tickets or for more information, call 337-581-8507 or visit www.theacadiaplayers.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the performance.

Eunice:

5th Annual Children's Summer Theatre Workshop: July 13 from 9 a.m. to noon for children ages 7-10 and from 1:30–4:30 p.m. for children ages 11–14 at the Eunice Players' Theatre, located at 121 South Second St. in downtown Eunice. Angie B. McBride will direct the workshop, which will teach the basics of theatre as well as the technical side of lights and sound, make-up and costumes. The fee is $10, and participants will get a free ticket to see the Eunice Players' Children's Production of "The Trial of Goldilocks". For more information, call 457-2156 or 546-0163.

The Jean Lafitte Jammers with Claudia Wood, followed by Forest Huval & Friends: July 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, located at 200 West Park Ave. in Eunice. The performance is being presented as part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 4 p.m. at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater. Tickets are $5 and general admission seating. For more information, call the Eunice Mayor's Office at 337-457-7389 or visit www.eunice-la.com.

Jennings:

Pizza at the Park: July 9 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Founder's Park, located on Main St. in Jennings. The Jeff Davis Parish Library will celebrate its summer reading program. Live music will be provided by Travis Benoit.

Lake Arthur:

Mermentau River Challenge: July 13 at the Lake Arthur Bridge. Weigh-ins will take place at the pavilion next the Regatta. Registration for the open tournament is July 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at LA Regatta Seafood and Steakhouse and July 13 at the Lake Arthur Bridge launch site from 4:30 to 5:30 a.m. Check-in will be held from 5:30 to 6 a.m. on the day of the tournament. The entry fee is $40 per angler with a maximum of 2 anglers per boat and a team limit of five live largemouth bass at least one foot long. All anglers will receive a complimentary meal from the Regatta at the weigh-in.

Vinton:

English as a Second Language classes: July 9 at 3:30 p.m. at the Fontenot Memorial Library, located at 1402 Center St. in Vinton. The Literacy Council of SWLA will present the classes. For more information, call the library at 721-7095.