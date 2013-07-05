Ben Kaszeta joins volleyball staff at McNeese - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ben Kaszeta joins volleyball staff at McNeese

(Source: McNeese State University) (Source: McNeese State University)

The following is a news release from McNeese Sports:

Former Lake Superior State University head women's volleyball coach, Ben Kaszeta, joins the McNeese volleyball staff as an assistant coach.  Kaszeta replaces former assistant coach Susie Williams.
    
Kaszeta is a native of Rochester, MI. and a graduate of Eastern Michigan University where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 2010.  He spent two seasons (2011, 2012) at LSSU.  He also served as volunteer assistant coach at Eastern Michigan University from 2009-10 and was the head coach at Mott Community College from 2007-09.
    
His club experience includes the USA Volleyball Lakeshore Region High Performance team (2009-10), Huron Valley (2008-11), Michigan Elite (2004-08) and Oxford Heat (1998-05).
    
Kaszeta served as the head coach of the Huron Valley 17 National Team for four years.  He also assisted with the Lakeshore Region Youth Select Team, which qualified for the USA Volleyball High Performance Championship in 2009, 2010 and 2011.  He served as the program's head coach in 2012 and led the team to a seventh place finish at the USAV HPC in Des Moines, Iowa.
    
Prior to his collegiate coaching, Kaszeta served as the junior varsity coach at Adams High School from 2000-2002 as well as the head coach and camp director from 2002-2007.  He also had coaching stints at Stoney Creek High School, Oxford High and Rochester High as the head track and cross country coach.

