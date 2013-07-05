Prosecutor: State will rest in Zimmerman trial

By MIKE SCHNEIDER and KYLE HIGHTOWERAssociated Press

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) - Prosecutors say they are resting their case in the murder trial of George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer charged with fatally shooting Trayvon Martin.

Prosecutor Bernie de la Rionda told the judge Friday afternoon that the state would rest its case.

Over two weeks, prosecutors called more than three dozen witnesses. Those witnesses included Zimmerman's neighbors, who heard parts of the fight between Zimmerman and Martin; Martin's friend, who was talking to him moments before he was shot; police officers who responded to the scene; and medical experts who testified on Zimmerman's injuries.

Zimmerman's defense attorneys will now present their witnesses.

Zimmerman is charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting the 17-year-old. He is pleading not guilty, claiming self-defense.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.