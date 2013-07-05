3 years, 3000 miles - 'Smoke' finally makes it home

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Pope Francis clears both Pope John Paul II and Pope John XXIII for sainthood. The Vatican says Pope Francis decided to make John a saint even though there has been no second miracle attributed to him – approving a decision by Cardinals and Bishops. The ceremonies are expected before the end of the year. You can read more HERE.

Also today, a tip of tips! For some waiters, it's about being in the right place at the right time. One man is leaving servers around a $500 dollar tip! It's all because of his brother's dying wish.

Plus, we'll tell you about a new partnership between an animal shelter and a prison. It's changing the lives of the prisoners just as much as it's helping dogs.

Speaking of dogs, check out THIS story about "Smoke." It's a doggy odyssey as Smoke, missing for 3 years from California, ends up in Florida!

In weather, Cedric is in for Ben today, and he tells me we have a few showers and storms developing along the coast. By this afternoon, he says there's a 30 percent chance for storms to move into your neighborhood. And apparently, that's just the beginning. Just how much rain can we expect over the weekend? Find out during Cedric's live, local forecast at noon.

