200-acre grass fire in Vernon contained

The grass fire that burned over 200 acres in Vernon Parish on Thursday has been contained, according to firefighters.

The fire was located on La. 8, west of Leesville near Burr Ferry.

Louisiana Department of Forestry and Agriculture wildland firefighters and volunteer firefighters from various Vernon departments worked for hours to contain the blaze.

A state forestry plane was also deployed in the effort.

According to the LDAF's daily fire weather scale, the fire danger in Vernon remains "very high" Friday. The fire threat in Southwest Louisiana is "medium," according to the scale.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.