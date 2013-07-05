Freedom of religion program under fire

Good Friday morning to you! Britney Glaser here hoping that your July 4th was fantastic and you're gearing up for a wonderful end of the work week.

*This morning we have a story out of Bossier Parish where a freedom of religion program has recently come under fire for voluntary prayer and the use of the word "God." We take you to the event where a country star stood up for the cause, along with Gov. Bobby Jindal.

*We're awaiting word on a bond for the man arrested in a Lake Charles shooting. We first showed you the video on Sunrise yesterday morning and will explain the details of the crime today.



*More than a dozen people were hurt in California after a 4th of July fireworks mishap. Find out what happened at a fireworks show.

*This holiday weekend will bring more boaters to local waterways. We'll tell you about a crackdown for DWIs and reckless operation.

*The rain is on the way! Meteorologist Cedric Haynes is in for Ben today with a rainy weekend forecast.

Make it a Sunrise day!

