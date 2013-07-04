Firefighters respond to July 4 incidents

While most people celebrate Independence Day, firefighters are on call for the celebrations that go wrong.

Firefighters even barbecued at the station, but it's business when the sirens go off.

Lake Charles Firefighters can guess the types of calls they get on July 4.

"Usually from the fireworks we get grass fires, and some people forget to put the embers out and what happens is that causes a house fire or structure," said Lake Charles firefighter, Andrew Lee. "Sometimes we also have people that drink too much and cause an accident."

Fire officials said the later it gets, the more calls they answer.

They also said it's illegal to set off fireworks within city limits in Calcasieu Parish.

