Fire danger ‘medium’ to ‘high’ across SWLA

The fire danger across Southwest Louisiana on Thursday is medium to high, according to the Louisiana Department of Forestry and Agriculture's daily fire danger scale.

Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen and Jeff Davis parishes measure at a "medium" danger, while Vernon Parish's danger is "very high."

With a medium danger, fires can start from most accidental causes, but the number of starts is generally low, officials say. Fires also burn at moderate intensities.

With a very high danger, fires start and spread quickly. Resistance to control is also high.

The scale measures the potential for fires due to dry conditions and weather.

You can view more fire danger information HERE.

Firefighters were reportedly on the scene of at least one large grass fire on Thursday in Vernon Parish, west of Leesville.

