Fireworks freak out! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fireworks freak out!

Fireworks in Jennings on Wednesday night. (Source: Wade Hampton, KPLC) Fireworks in Jennings on Wednesday night. (Source: Wade Hampton, KPLC)

Happy 4th of July everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom, hoping your holiday is going well.

A symbol of America's freedom has finally reopened. The Statue of Liberty was damaged during super storm Sandy. Railings broke, docks and paving stones were torn and buildings were flooded, but now the national landmark is once again welcoming visitors.

One place that won't be welcoming visitors anymore is the old Vinton gym. It's being demolished and now residents are left with memories. KPLC's Gerron Jordan will explain why this is happening.

Many folks are celebrating the holiday with barbecue and fireworks, but a fun day for some can be a nightmare for dog owners. Many dogs freak out from all the noise. We'll tell you how to keep your dog calm.

Plus, if you're out taking in the sunshine this holiday, you need to be aware of sunburn. We'll tell you how to get relief, and what products just aren't worth your money.

Speaking of the sunshine, expect plenty of it today. Ben tells me the afternoon highs will top out in the lower 90's, and we should have fair skies and falling temperatures for the fireworks this evening. However, things will begin to change tomorrow. Find out what's in store during Ben's live, local forecast at noon today.

Ben and I hope you're having a wonderful, safe holiday with family and friends. Happy 4th!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:45:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:38:59 GMT
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly