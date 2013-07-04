Fireworks freak out!

Happy 4th of July everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom, hoping your holiday is going well.

A symbol of America's freedom has finally reopened. The Statue of Liberty was damaged during super storm Sandy. Railings broke, docks and paving stones were torn and buildings were flooded, but now the national landmark is once again welcoming visitors.

One place that won't be welcoming visitors anymore is the old Vinton gym. It's being demolished and now residents are left with memories. KPLC's Gerron Jordan will explain why this is happening.

Many folks are celebrating the holiday with barbecue and fireworks, but a fun day for some can be a nightmare for dog owners. Many dogs freak out from all the noise. We'll tell you how to keep your dog calm.

Plus, if you're out taking in the sunshine this holiday, you need to be aware of sunburn. We'll tell you how to get relief, and what products just aren't worth your money.

Speaking of the sunshine, expect plenty of it today. Ben tells me the afternoon highs will top out in the lower 90's, and we should have fair skies and falling temperatures for the fireworks this evening. However, things will begin to change tomorrow. Find out what's in store during Ben's live, local forecast at noon today.

Ben and I hope you're having a wonderful, safe holiday with family and friends. Happy 4th!

