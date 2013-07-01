Calcasieu Parish Public Library Programs for July 7–13

ADULTS

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Lunch and a Movie: 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 12. Adults will enjoy a great movie while snacking on lunch that will be provided. Registration is required.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Blind Date with a Book: Monday, July 1 – Friday, July 12. Looking for a way to spice up your summer reading? Stop by Central library to pick up a "blind date." Simply stop by the Reference Desk, pick up a wrapped book, check it out, and then unwrap to see what book you have!

Painted Garden Rocks: 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 8. Adults will paint whimsical rocks to jazz up their gardens. Registration is required.

Friends of the Library Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 25. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

Kevin Johnson – Songs of the Simple Life: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 9. Folk musician and storyteller Kevin Johnson will perform an informal concert that examines the joys and heartbreak of creating a simple life in contemporary America.

Internet Basics: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11. Adults will cover Internet basics including searching and safety with hands on practice. Registration is required.

Friends of the Library Book Sale: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, June 27. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Diamonds in the Rough – Geology Rocks: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 11. Adults will discuss The Help and participate in an activity, craft, and movie! Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Read and Share Family Story Time: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 9. Parents and children will take home a book to read and will discuss it the following week. Registration is required.

Garden Stones: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11. Adults will make garden stones using concrete, marbles, and other decorative accents. Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, July 1. Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

End of Summer: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 9. Adults will create crafts and enjoy tea and cookies to celebrate the end of the Adult Reading Program.

Literacy Council of SWLA presents English as a Second Language Classes: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 9. The Literacy Council of SWLA will offer free English as a second language classes to interested persons.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Up-Cycle Picture Frames: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 9. Adults will turn an old picture frame into something fresh and creative. Registration is required.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Book Discussion for Adults: 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 9. Adults will discuss Birds of a Lesser Paradise by Megan Mayhew Bergman. Registration is required.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Diamonds in the Rough – Geology Rocks: 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 12. Adults will discuss the book Beyond the Basics: Mosaics and participate in an activity, craft, and movie! Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Kevin Johnson – Songs of the Simple Life: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 9. Folk musician and storyteller Kevin Johnson will perform an informal concert that examines the joys and heartbreak of creating a simple life in contemporary America.

Decorated Journals: 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 12. Adults will create customized journals using scrapbooking supplies, ribbon, and other findings. Registration is required.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

TEENS

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Underground Rock Party: 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 9. Teens will participate in a karaoke, Rock Band, and Guitar Hero face-off and will make rock candy. Come dressed as your favorite rock star! Registration is required.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Creating a Book Safe: 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 8. Teens will create a secret hiding place by re-purposing old books. Registration is required.

Carving Soap: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 10. Teens will use various templates to carve creations into bars of soap. Please bring your own bar of soap or try one of ours. Registration is required.

T-Shirts – All Marked Up: 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 12. Teens will turn old t-shirts into unique works of art with this magic marker make over. Please bring your own light colored t-shirt. Registration is required.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Learn, Create, Express: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11. Teens will discuss the book Cool Kids Cook and participate in an activity, craft, and movie. Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Edible Dirt Cake Creations: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 10. Teens will make edible dirt cake creations. Supplies will be provided.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Making Memories: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11. Teens will create their very own time capsule by bringing a few special items that can be placed into a coffee can and hidden away for three years. Registration is required.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Cave Paintings and Tribal Art: 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11. Teens will go beneath the surface and discover the cave paintings of old while creating their own primal art! Registration is required.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Painting Rocks: 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 8. Teens will paint rocks and show off their creative side.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

We Dig Birds: 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 9. Teens will participate in a bird themed book talk, craft, activity, and movie. Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Movie Matinee: 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 8. Teens will enjoy a movie and refreshments.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Young Adult Programming: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 9. Teens will explore the Teen Reading Program with books, crafts, games, and other various fun activities.

CHILDREN

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Tale Weavers: 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 8. The YA Tale Weavers will share outrageous tales and perform silly skits for the kids.

Ahoy Matey Story Time and Craft: 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 9.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Finding Harry, Henrietta, and Hermione Hedgehogs: All day, Saturday, June 1 – Friday, July 12. Children are encouraged to find stuffed hedgehog dolls that are hidden somewhere in the Central Children's Department for a prize.

Tale Weavers: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 9. The YA Tale Weavers will share outrageous tales and perform silly skits for the kids.

Story Time: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 9.

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 11.

Pets from Petco: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11. Mr. Ed from Petco will enlighten attendees on various animals and their pet care.

Tweens Swamp Readers Party: 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 12. The Swamp Readers will celebrate the end of the 2013 Summer Reading Program. Registration is required.

Friday Movie Time: 1:30 p.m., Friday, July 12. Grab a pillow and come watch a family oriented movie at Central Library.

Lego Building at Your Library: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 13. Bring a friend and make some new ones as you let your imagination run wild while creating with Lego bricks! Legos will be provided.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

911 Emergency: 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 8. Donna Sutton from 911 Emergency will present a program on how and when to call 911.

Under the Earth – Cool Caves: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 9. Tweens will participate in a cave themed book talk, craft, activity, and movie. Registration is required.

Sticky, Muddy, Icky: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 10. Preschoolers will participate in a mud themed story time, craft, and movie.

Dig It Up – Rocks: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 10. The Tweenkies will participate in a rock themed book talk, craft, and movie. Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Toddler Time – Gnomes and Fairies: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 9. Toddlers will sing and read about gnomes and fairies.

Author Visit with Vicky Branton: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 10. Vicky Branton, author of the Donkey Otie's Forever Birthday Story, will read and discuss her book. A book signing will follow.

Edible Dirt Creations: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 11. Children will read stories and make edible dirt cake creations. Supplies will be provided.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Toon at Noon: 12:00 p.m., Monday, July 8. Children will enjoy a cartoon and refreshments.

Can You Hear It?: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 10. Children will enjoy a construction themed story time.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Book Bunch – Dinosaur Bones: 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 8. Children will dig up dinosaur bones and see what it is like to be an archaeologist. Registration is required.

Tale Weavers: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 10. The YA Tale Weavers will share outrageous tales and perform silly skits for the kids.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Fire Department: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 9. The Ward One Fire Department will make a visit to teach kids about fire safety and will bring along the fire truck!

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 10.

Magic Workshop: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11. Children will enjoy a magic workshop presented by the International Brotherhood of Magicians Ring 268 – The Cajun Conjurors and the famed Bart Glatt. Teens and Tweens will be shown the how-tos of magic tricks by members of the local chapter. Registration is required.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Ants in the Library: 3:00 p.m., Monday, July 8. Tweens will participate in an ant themed book talk, craft, activity, and movie. Registration is required.

Author Visit with Vicky Branton: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 10. Vicky Branton, author of the Donkey Otie's Forever Birthday Story, will read and discuss her book. A book signing will follow.

Gnome Sweet Gnome: 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 10. The Tweenkies will participate in a peachy book talk, scavenger hunt, craft, and a movie! Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Family Story Time: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, July 7.

Carla Prejean and Karate for Kids: 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 8. Carla Prejean from Karate for Kids will give a demonstration on Karate techniques.

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 9.

Story Time: 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 10.

Story Time: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 10.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Tweens Weekly Programming: 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 9. Tweens will explore books, crafts, games, and activities during the Summer Reading Program!

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 11.

Music with Carla Breaux: 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 12. Carla Breaux will share her love of music and song in an interactive program for young and old alike.

