Iowa Mayor kicks off city challenge

Residents of Iowa got their walking shoes ready to take part in a Calcasieu Parish City Challenge over the weekend.

The Partnership for a Healthier Southwest Louisiana and local mayors want to encourage residents to join the challenge to start walking Calcasieu.

Iowa was the first town to participate in "Walk with the Mayor."

All six mayors in Calcasieu Parish will participate in the walk.

The Mayor of Iowa, Carol Ponthieux, pledged to walk one-mile at the Iowa High School stadium.

"I'm 63 years old and I want to be healthier. This is one commitment that I'm going to make," said Ponthieux.

"Walk with the Mayor" will take place each year.



The winning city will be determined based on city population and those who sign up the morning of the walk.



The next city to participate in the walk is Westlake on Saturday, June 22.

