Dance teacher celebrates 60th anniversary

A Lake Charles dance instructor celebrates a big anniversary, a 60-year legacy of teaching.

Glenda Moss is known by her students as tough, and yet a motivator.

She's taught dance for six decades and is celebrating her big anniversary with a show.

"When I hit the 50th year, I never dreamed I'd be doing 60 years," said Moss.

It's not just Moss' years of teaching that make her special, but also the way she teaches.

She doesn't allow crying in her studio, you know if you cry you're out the door," said dancer Kristen Hannaman.

Ages three to adult are dancing in Moss' diamond jubilee show.

Moss' anniversary show is June 15th at 8 p.m. in the Civic Center's Rosa Hart Theatre.

"I would really like for the people of Lake Charles to see what we're offering and for them to enjoy and share the moment with me of 60 years," said Moss.

The show will celebrate all of the decades of dance that Moss has done.

Tickets cost 11-dollars at the door. Proceeds go to St. Jude Research Hospital and scholarships for junior and senior dancers.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.