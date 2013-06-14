Another deadly explosion in Ascension Parish

One person was killed Friday evening in an explosion at the CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville.



Ascension Sheriff Jeff Wiley says one person is dead and eight people are injured, with two of the injured requiring hospital care.

One person has been airlifted from the scene.

Sheriff Wiley confirmed that there was an explosion and fire involving an 18-wheeler. The fire has been extinguished.



State Police say that hazmat crews are en route to the plant.



The company manufactures nitrogen products at the Donaldsonville plant.

This explosion happened just one day after an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in Gesimar in Ascension Parish claimed two lives.

