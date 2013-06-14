McNeese to offer electronic learning courses

McNeese State University will offer a variety of electronic learning courses for academic credit during the 2013 fall semester. The fall class schedule is available online at www.mcneese.edu/schedule.

Regular registration is currently underway through Aug. 19. Fall classes begin Aug. 26.

Electronic learning courses available through McNeese are: convenient study classes that consist of lessons either available online or through electronic learning; compressed video courses that offer students an opportunity to receive credit from McNeese or other state universities by attending class at one of the on-campus sites or at one of McNeese's off-campus sites in Allen, Jefferson Davis or Beauregard parishes; and Web-based courses that allow students to access class information and assignments from home or at times that might be more convenient to the student.

Some on-campus meeting times or designated testing sites may be required for some classes. A $20 per credit hour electronic fee will be administered for off-campus sites and all Web courses.

For more information, contact the McNeese Electronic Learning office at 337-475-5075.

Four baccalaureate degree programs are also offered online through the CALL (Center for Adult Learning in Louisiana) Program. The McNeese programs are criminal justice, sociology, sociology with a concentration in family and child studies, and management.

The CALL program allows adult learners the flexibility and convenience of online learning and the ability to maintain their position in the workforce while earning a college degree, according to Dr. Helen Ware, director of electronic learning at McNeese.

Approximately 290 adult learners are currently enrolled in the program, and since 2008, 130 students have received their degrees through the McNeese CALL program.

For more information about CALL, contact McNeese Adult Learning at 337-562-4220.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.