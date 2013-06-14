United Way SWLA announces funding reform

United Way of Southwest Louisiana has announced a funding model reform and a list of organizations that will receive community funding from United Way SWLA for the 2013-2014 funding cycle.

In 2000, the national office of United Way modified its procedures for funding distribution. The new model was called the Community Impact Business Model. It's based on funding programs that achieve measurable results, focusing on assisting programs that offer opportunities for at-risk children and adults. This year, United Way SWLA adopted the Community Impact Business Model, which is the national standard for fund distribution.

President and CEO Denise Durel stated: "For our community to move forward, we must continue to move people and families to positions of lasting independence. We believe the Community Impact Business Model will help facilitate that goal."

In accordance with the new model, United Way SWLA modified the criteria necessary for an organization to receive financial assistance. United Way SWLA only considered funding requests for programs that target the at-risk population.

The impact goals approved by United Way Board of Directors for Southwest Louisiana are:

Education: 8.1 percent graduation rate.

Income: 3.5 percent or less unemployment rate.

Health: 10 percent increase in health ranking.

The initiatives for the education goals include:

School Readiness

Reading At Level (3rd-4th grade)

Middle School Transition

High School Graduation

"For years, our donors have been requesting that we adopt national standards. This reform is our due diligence," said Durel. "We're ensuring that those who invest in United Way are getting the best return on investment."

The following organizations submitted proposals that properly aligned with the impact goal of serving "at-risk" youth and were awarded funding for meeting criteria for the Community Impact Business Model:

Louisiana 2-1-1

Abraham's Tent

Allen Council on Aging

American Red Cross – Southwest Louisiana Chapter

BeauARC

BeauCARE

Beauregard Community Concerns

Beauregard Council on Aging

Beauregard Special Olympics

Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana

Boy Scouts – Calcasieu Area Council

Boy Scouts – Louisiana Purchase Council

Boys Village Foundation

Calcasieu Community Clinic

Calcasieu Council on Aging

Cameron Council on Aging

CARC

Children's Museum of Lake Charles

Community Chest, Inc

Family & Youth Counseling Agency

Foreman-Reynaud Community Center

Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf

Jeff Davis Addictive Disorders

Jeff Davis CADA

Jeff Davis Council on Aging

Jeff Davis Special Olympics

Junior Achievement of Southwest Louisiana

Literacy Council of Southwest Louisiana

Merryville Community Health Center

NAMI of Southwest Louisiana

For more information on the funding reform, please contact Denise Durel at 337-433-1088, extension 25. For more information on United Way of Southwest Louisiana, visit www.unitedwayswla.org.

