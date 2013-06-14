Property and casualty insurance course to be offered

A property and casualty insurance pre-licensing course will be offered from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. July 19-20 and July 26-27 on the McNeese State University campus by the Louisiana Consortium of Insurance and Financial Services at Louisiana State University in Shreveport.

July 17 is the registration deadline and cost for the course is $230, which includes textbooks. This course provides 40 hours of class time suitable to prepare an individual to sit for the licensing exam. Topics include basic terminology, concepts, sales, the fundamentals of insurance law and an agent's responsibility.

For more information or to register, contact the McNeese Electronic Learning office at 337-475-5075. Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired; or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.

