Annual 'Red, White, Blue & You' event set in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA

The City of Lake Charles will present, "Red White Blue & You," the annual Fourth of July event, at 6 p.m. July 4 with a street parade on Ryan Street.

The fun then continues at the Lake Charles Civic Center Outdoor Amphitheater at 7:15 p.m. with live music from Paul Gonsoulin and John Guidroz as well as the Lake Charles Community Band.

The event will then wrap-up with a fireworks show over the lake starting 9:15 p.m.

For more information, call 337-491-9159 or visit www.cityoflakecharles.com.

In case of inclement weather, the program will move to the Civic Center coliseum.

All times are subject to change. 

