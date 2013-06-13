Free business seminar offered at McNeese

A seminar presented by the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at McNeese will be holding a free seminar called "Starting and Financing a Small Business".

The seminar will be held on Thursday, June 20, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Room 122 of the Burton Business Center at McNeese State University.

Pre-registration is requested. For more information, contact LSBDC at McNeese at 337-475-5529 or go online at LSBDC.MSU@lsbdc.org.

