Farmer of the year nominations

The Jeff Davis Business Alliance are accepting nominations for Farmer of the Year to be honored at the Annual Farmer's Appreciation Breakfast on June 25.

Please submit a bio of a Jeff Davis Parish Farmer that includes the number of years in actual farming as well as involvement in any associations or committees to promote the farming industry.

Also, any special recognition or awards given to the nominee by an association or organization.

Should you have any questions, please contact Shelly Cormier at (337) 824-0933.

