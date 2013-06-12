Erath man accused of online solicitation of juvenile

An Erath man is accused of online solicitation of a juvenile.

According to a news release from Louisiana State Police, on Tuesday, State Police detectives were assisted by agents from the FBI in the arrest of 21-year-old Micah Landry.

Authorities said in February, detectives worked undercover as an underage female in various online chat-rooms and social media websites.

Authorities said while undercover, detectives were contacted by Landry.

Over the course of the four-month long investigation, authorities said Landry initiated several sexually explicit conversations and sent sexually explicit photographs to the undercover detectives.

Authorities said on Tuesday, Landry arranged to meet with someone whom he believed to be the underage female in the Lafayette area.

Authorities said upon arrival, Landry was taken into custody without incident by detectives and FBI agents.

During the arrest, detectives also recovered a stolen handgun that Laundry had in his possession, authorities said.

Landry was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for possession of a stolen firearm, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.



This case remains under investigation.

