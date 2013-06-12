Superintendent to host discussion on career education

On Thursday, June 13, at 2:30 p.m. State Superintendent of Education John White will head a discussion at SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles.

The discussion is to encourage students, educators and community members to help simplify and improve the state's high school diplomas.

Other topics that are to be discussed include the strengthening the Career Diploma, to provide more students with a direct path to high-growth, high-wage careers.

These proposals are to help revamp state diplomas and expand career education.

