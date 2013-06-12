Rhythm and Soul to perform at area libraries

The Calcasieu Parish Public Libraries are set to host the dance group Rhythm and Soul, which will bring their "Positive Thinking" program to area libraries as a part of the 2013 Summer Reading Program.

Rhythm and Soul is comprised of the duo of Terence Morgan and Tyler Wilson. They will be performing such dances as House, B-Boying, Funk, Freestyle, Fusion and Hip Hop.

The program is an educational dance performance that teaches children and teens important life values and attitudes by using fun skits based on urban dancing.

The show will focus on such topics as self-esteem, hard work, and other positive attributes. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to join in with the acting and dancing and will leave feeling optimistic and energetic.

The program is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council as administered by the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA.

Rhythm and Soul will be performing at the following branches:

Sulphur Regional Library - Monday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m. – 1160 Cypress Street – (337) 721-7141

Epps Memorial Library – Monday, June 17 at 2:00 p.m. – 1320 N. Simmons Street – (337) 721-7090

Central Library – Tuesday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. – 301 W. Claude Street – (337) 721-7117

Moss Bluff Library – Tuesday, June 18 at 2:00 p.m. – 261 Parish Road – (337) 721-7128

All library programs and free and open to the public. For more information on this and other programs offered by the library, visit the library webpage at www.calcasieulibrary.com or download the new library app by searching for Calcasieu Library in the app store on your device.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.