The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Training Academy will hold its 105 Basic Law Enforcement Graduation Ceremony Wednesday, June 19 at 10:30 a.m. in the Contraband Room on the second floor at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Twenty-six cadets representing Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office, Coushatta Police Department, Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office, Lake Charles Police Department, McNeese Police Department, and Merryville Police Department, have participated in this graduating class.

The CPSO Training Academy trains all law enforcement agencies in Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard, Allen and Jeff Davis Parishes.

