Man medvaced off Galveston coast

In Houston on Monday afternoon (June 10), the captain of the New Buccaneer, a fishing boat reported to the Coast Guard that a 34-year-old man had fallen and lost feeling in the left half of his body. This happened 35 miles off the coast of Galveston.

A helicopter was dispatched and the man was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston for immediate medical care.

Lt. Spencer Roach, a command duty officer at Sector Houston-Galveston said: "The captain of the boat did the right thing by contracting the Coast Guard as soon as possible. In a medical emergency at sea, seconds count."

