Rendez-vous des Cajuns live music show

The weekly "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Music Show presents live performances of Louisiana Blues by The Delta Drifter with Jeff LeBlanc, followed by the Cajun Band Wallace Trahan and Rice & Gravy.

The "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" is performed live every Saturday night at 6:00pm at the historic Liberty Theater in downtown Eunice. "Rendez-vous" is best described as the "Cajun Grand Old Opry" and is performed in the restored 1924 vaudeville house.

The live event is fun for the whole family and will be Emceed by Ryan Simon who will host the show and there will also be an open dance floor where people can dance to the music.

Tickets go on sale every Saturday at 4:00 PM at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater.

Tickets are $5.00 and general admission seating.

For more information call (Monday thru Friday) 337-457-7389 or go to www.eunice-la.com

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.