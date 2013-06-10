'End Child Sexual Abuse' seminar planned in Lake Charles

A nationally-recognized free seminar to help increase knowledge, improve attitudes and change protective behaviors of sexually abused children will be held Thursday, June 27, from 8:30 a.m. until noon at the Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Annex, located at 2000 Moeling Street in Lake Charles.

Registration is required for all who plan to attend and will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

The seminar is specifically designed to train adults in the prevention of child sexual abuse and how to recognize it and react responsibly.

The Stewards of Children training is being presented by Louisiana CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children).

The Stewards of Children is a program created for both organizations and individuals that serve youth and are concerned about the safety of children.

This free seminar is made possible by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Louisiana CASA, and Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Information Center of Louisiana Inc.

Interested residents can register by emailing their name, address, city and phone number to: amart@cppj.net, or they may call Adele Mart or Brenda Prejean at 337-721-4020.

