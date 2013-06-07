Deployment ceremony Friday for Fort Polk unit heading to Afghanistan

Over 1,000 soldiers with Fort Polk's 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division will deploy in an upcoming military rotation in Afghanistan, Army officials said last week.

A deployment ceremony is being held Friday at the installation to bid farewell to the 1,230 soldiers who will deploy with the unit. See more of the day's events in a slideshow HERE.



The unit has been identified as part of a summer rotation of forces operating in Afghanistan. They will be one of the last American units to deploy in support of the U.S. mission in Afghanistan.



The 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, known as the "Patriot Brigade," activated at Fort Polk in 2005. The brigade has deployed in combat four times in recent years. Three of those deployments were to Afghanistan. The brigade's motto is "Forged for war."



The group will deploy as a Security Force Assistance Brigade whose mission is to advise, and when necessary, assist their Afghan counterparts to further establish a secure Afghanistan, said Col. Mario A. Diaz, 4th BCT commander.

In a news release, Diaz said, "their success will be our success."

"There are no soldiers in our Army more prepared to accomplish this mission. We have conducted rigorous training that culminated in our rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk," Diaz said.

The unit, said Diaz, is the first in the Army to field and deploy Capability Set-13, the Army's newest generation of command and control equipment.

"Our leadership in the 10th Mountain Division and the leaders and agencies on Fort Polk have worked tirelessly to ensure we have the support needed to successfully accomplish our mission and care for our families. I will send periodic updates during the deployment as we execute our important mission," Diaz said.

