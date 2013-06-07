Suspect identified in Lafayette armed robbery

Lafayette, La. -- Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department have identified the suspect of an attempted robbery on June 6, as Dexter Trahan, 31, of Duson.

A warrant has been issued for Trahan's arrest for Attempted Armed Robbery.

On June 6, Lafayette Police responded to an attempted armed robbery in 4400 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Authorities reported that the female victim was walking to her vehicle when she was approached by a black male, the suspect grabbed her purse in an attempt to remove it from her possession.

A struggle ensued between the victim and the assailant. The suspect then struck the victim in the head with a handgun.

According to investigators, the victim heard a car horn, at which time the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jean shorts. The victim was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Dexter Trahan is encouraged to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.