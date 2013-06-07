Children's Museum offers summer programs

With summer getting into full swing, the Children's Museum of Lake Charles is here to provide summer fun for children of all ages.

The Children's Museum provides a safe environment for children to learn and play.

They are able to do this with hands-on programming and exhibits that encourage curiosity and creativity.

Some of the programs to look forward to are the Sasol Second Saturday Science Show which will include a new science demonstration each month.

During this month's show on Saturday, activities will involve a demonstration on the effects of liquid nitrogen.

Another great program is "Amazing Thursdays," which features citizens from the area demonstrating unique skills such as Master Carla Prejean and her Black Belt Academy. That includes demonstrations of Tae kwon do. Another features local author and publisher, Tommie Townsley, reading her book Amos: the Artistic Alligator.

In addition to their stellar programs, the Children's Museum has excellent exhibits such as the "Southwest Louisiana WaterWorks" and the "Lake Charles Fire Safety Station," but they also have a brand new exhibit in the works which is scheduled to open the first week of July.

This new exhibit will be called "The McNeese Book Nook" which will feature three Kindle tablets and Caldecott Award-winning books for children to read. On Saturdays, volunteers will read to children.

You can find out more about programs and exhibits by visiting www.swlakids.org or by following their Facebook page or their Twitter account.

However, the Children's Museum is only able to provide these great outlets for children enjoy themselves with support from the community through their only fundraiser of the year which is the "Imagination Celebration Fundraiser." It will take place this year on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

To view a slideshow of museum activities, click HERE.

