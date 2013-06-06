Entergy volunteers repair homes in Calcasieu

Entergy employees helped low-income families in Calcasieu Parish on Thursday.

Rebuilding Together – Calcasieu teamed up with Entergy to help make homes more energy efficient.

Weather stripping, window tinting and changing light bulbs were just some of the work done on homes.

"The response has been fantastic. We've had a successful 20 years in Calcasieu parish and it's been an incredible impact that we've been able to have in this community," said Executive Director of Rebuilding Together, Susan Mestayer.

The Regional Customer Service Manager of Entergy, Chip Arnould, said the work that he and his team do are saving people money.

"Ultimately, with a better sealed house and these energy efficiency devices, it will help lower their electricity bill," said Arnould.

A grant helped weatherize nine homes on Thursday.

"It's a wonderful thing that they're doing such a marvelous job and coming in and helping the people that can't help themselves," said resident Jack Lofton.

Entergy employees made up the teams of volunteers. A lot of planning went into this rebuild, but volunteers said it does not feel like work.

"It's just a way for Entergy to give back to the community and help our customers save money, save energy and save the environment," said Arnould.

Rebuilding Together's Mission in Calcasieu Parish is to bring volunteers and communities together to improve the homes of low-income homeowners.

This is the second annual sponsored weatherization rebuild.

