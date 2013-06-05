Nominate Louisiana to promote tourism

If you find certain parts of Louisiana especially fantastic, beautiful, or amazing then you have a chance to make your voice heard thanks to National Geographic Maps.

They are currently asking people to highlight world-class natural and cultural attractions from Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Mississippi. This is an attempt to promote geotourism, which sustains or enhances the geographical character of a place – environment, culture, heritage and the well being of residents.

Louisiana residents can nominate sites for potential inclusion in an interactive geotourism-themed website map program, a Geotourism Mapguide Mobile Application and a printed Geotourism MapGuide.

These tools and maps will highlight nominated sites and attractions that are unique to each region; such as local restaurants, scenic trails, bed & breakfasts, historic attractions, fishing destinations, museums, galleries, or public lands. Nominations can be made on www.usgulfcoaststatesgeotourism.com through July 15.

