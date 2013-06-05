Seventh Annual Southwest Louisiana Patriot's Ball set

The City of Lake Charles Mayor's Armed Forces Commission will host the 7th Annual Southwest Louisiana Patriot's Ball on Saturday, June 29, at the Lake Charles Civic Center Contraband Room at 900 Lakeshore Drive.

A social half-hour will kick-off the event at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

During the evening, the Patriot's Ball will honor three individuals and one corporation with the annual Patriot of the Year Award in recognition of patriotic service to the community.

Immediately following the awards ceremony, there will be music provided by a DJ and dancing.

The Southwest Louisiana Patriot's Ball is the main annual fundraising event for the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission, which supports area veterans' projects and activities.

Those interested in attending the dinner can purchase tickets at the Lake Charles Civic Center, by phone inquiries, 337-491-1256, or at the USS Orleck Museum at 604 N. Enterprise Blvd., phone, 337-214-7447.

