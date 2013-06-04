The Summer Food Service Program recently began on Friday, May 31 and is continuing through July 26, 2013 (closed for the July 4th Holiday), the City of Lake Charles will be sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program.

Eligibility is any child 18 years of age or younger or any person over 18 who has been determined mentally or physically handicapped by a state educational agency or

local public educational agency of a state and is enrolled in a public or private nonprofit school program.

Breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Friday at the following locations and times. Please call the Summer Food Service Program at (337) 491-1270 for details:

Carver Court, 1409 St. Mary Dr.; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch, 11:00 a.m. to noon;

Christian Baptist Church, 4460 5th Ave.; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

College Oaks Recreation Center, 3518 Ernest St.; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch, 11 a.m. to noon;

Columbus Circle Recreation Center, 3520 Greinwich Blvd; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, noon to 1 p.m.;

Foreman Community Center, 215 Albert St.; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to noon;

Goosport Community Center, 1619 Cessford St., breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

Hillcrest Recreation Center, 2808 Hillcrest Dr.; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

Jericho Youth Center, 1120 W. 18th Street; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; and lunch, noon to 1 p.m.;

Jessie D. Clifton Recreation Center; 2415 E. Gieffers Street; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

LaGrange High School, 3420 Louisiana Ave.; breakfast, 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and lunch, noon to 1 p.m.;

Lloyd Oaks Community Center, 661 Dixy Dr.; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

Martin Luther King Community Center, 2009 Simmons St.; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

Meadow Park Housing, 2400 Anita Dr.; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

Mike Lanza Community Center, 609 Sycamore St.; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

Oak Park Elementary School, 2001 18th St.; breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.;

Oak Park Middle School, 2200 Oak Park Blvd.; breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch, 11 a.m. to noon;

Pearl Watson Elementary School, 1300 5th St.; breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch, 11 a.m. to 12 noon;

Project Love Center, 1801 2nd Ave.; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.;

Washington-Marion Magnet High School, 2802 Pineview St.; breakfast 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

Wiley B. McMillan Community Recreation Center, 343 Goos Street; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

Word of Hope Family Worship Center, 3975 E. Prien Lake Rd.; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The purpose of the program is to provide nutritious meals to children during the summer months when schools are normally closed and the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs are not in operation.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.